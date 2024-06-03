ACT govt promises update 'soon' on federal housing funding

The ACT government has not spent any of the $50 million for social housing it received on a "use it or lose it" basis from the federal government, but expects to announce an update "soon".
The territory government plans to use its allocation from the total $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator to build up to 65 dwellings, but will lose out on the funds if they are not committed by June 30, 2025.
It is understood the government still has not committed the funds, but is confident it will do so before the deadline.
"ACT government is on track to deliver social housing accelerator projects, with the $50 million to be committed by June 2025," a spokesperson said.
"We look forward to sharing an update with the community soon."
Responding to questions from independent senator David Pocock in Senate estimates on Monday, Treasury officials confirmed the territory government had not committed the funds as at December 31, 2023.
But Senator Pocock blasted the territory government for not getting the "funds out the door" sooner, after receiving them in June 2023.
"We are in the middle of an acute housing crisis and we learn the ACT government's hasn't spent a single cent from $50 million in extra funding from the Commonwealth in the first six months after receiving the payment," Senator Pocock said.
"I know there are projects ready and waiting to go that just need government support.
"This is use it or lose it funding and the ACT government needs to lift its game and get these funds out the door."
