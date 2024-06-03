The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT govt promises update 'soon' on federal housing funding

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has not spent any of the $50 million for social housing it received on a "use it or lose it" basis from the federal government, but expects to announce an update "soon".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.