ACT Integrity Commission allowed to hire more former public servants

Today's main news story makes for grim reading, sadly. We have more details from the alleged murder in Gordon at the weekend, in which a man is accused of stabbing his wife of 60 years to death. Peter Brewer visited the street where 78-year-old Wanda Uhle was killed and Hannah Neale reported from the courts.
In property, owners of apartments in the Highgate building in the city are facing a nightmare over numerous defects, including serious safety concerns about their balconies.
And, after we revealed on Monday the issues facing the fledgling ACT Integrity Commission, Lucy Bladen reports on changes to employment rules which will allow it to hire more former public servants.
On the weather front, winter really arrived yesterday and it's not going to be much better today. After a night hovering around zero degrees, we're only going to reach 13 degrees again today. So rug up, Canberra.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
