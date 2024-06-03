The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

ACT Integrity Commission allowed to hire more former public servants

June 4 2024 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today's main news story makes for grim reading, sadly. We have more details from the alleged murder in Gordon at the weekend, in which a man is accused of stabbing his wife of 60 years to death. Peter Brewer visited the street where 78-year-old Wanda Uhle was killed and Hannah Neale reported from the courts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.