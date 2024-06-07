Winter's the perfect time for eating pie, reading, and bingeing TV shows

I'm also reading and marking recipes in Le Sud: Recipes from Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, by Rebekah Peppler (Chronicle Books, $55). Okay, it probably goes against the very idea of loving winter, but I missed the south of France on a recent trip and am keen to get back there. Yes, it probably does all come down to spending some time in the homeland of rosé, where I can whip up some anchovy choux as a snack, or roast a whole fish with a bit of pistou, and finish with a plum clafoutis. This gorgeous book is also full of stories that will transport you to warmer climes, wearing next to nothing at the beach and healing by the sea. Which sounds just fine to me.