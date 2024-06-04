The rush to adopt AI is creating unnecessary risk

Rarely a day goes past without hearing or reading about AI.
Unlike the over-hyped tech terms that came before it - like blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs - AI and large language model chatbots are the real thing.
For the past six months, it seems every single Australian business executive I've spoken with has had only two things on their mind; AI and concerns over whether they're going to miss the boat.
This FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is leading some organisations to scramble and rush into AI without fully considering its implications.
On one hand, this rush has made previously conservative businesses more open to innovation and dissolved much of the red tape that would otherwise impede progress.
On the other, the haste with which some are pursuing AI is introducing unnecessary risk into their organisations.
In fact, recent research found Australian organisations were diving head first into AI with 72 per cent of local businesses using some form of AI. Despite this high uptake, a significantly lower number had implemented legal guidelines and workplace policies to govern how AI is used.
This is a powerful technology, one whose capabilities will only continue to increase and improve. Organisations implementing AI need to lay the proper foundations to guard against unintended consequences.
Three of the most important considerations, due to the risks they present if not accounted for correctly, are ensuring the governance, quality, and completeness of the data an organisation will feed into its AI model.
For years data has been called the new oil but more recently it has been likened to uranium.
This is due to the double-edged sword data can present. It can be a powerful enabler of better decision-making, efficiency, and personalisation but, if not managed correctly, the consequences can be radioactive. This is particularly the case with sensitive data and personally identifiable information.
Organisations need to consider how they will govern access to their data. Part of the promise of AI is that it democratises data access across the organisation, but this also increases the risk of data leakage or sensitive data being accessed by the wrong user.
These risks can be mitigated with technology like roles-based access control (limiting access based on the seniority, department, or function of each employee), data masking (removing personally identifiable information), or data clean rooms (allowing multiple parties to collaborate without disclosing the raw data).
These features help guard against misuse by employees, but just as important is protecting data against external threats. This means any platform hosting the data that a large language model will analyse needs to be built with security at the forefront.
Beyond the technical mechanisms to ensure data is not leaked, lost, or stolen, there is also an element of ethical governance that must be considered. Particularly as legislators around the world debate how to best regulate AI, senior leaders within an organisation should be empowered to ask, "should we do this with AI?" rather than just "can we do this with AI?".
For all the promise that AI holds, it is still in its infancy.
The technology is currently capable of producing truly astonishing results, but it is not infallible. Despite their seeming sentience, generative AI and large language models aren't able to think and reason.
They're extremely good at finding patterns within data and inferring what may come next, but sometimes those patterns are wrong. When this occurs, the AI model delivers a result that is called a hallucination.
The problem with these hallucinations is they can sound perfectly plausible.
For example, a city council in the US released an AI chatbot to help small business owners better understand local regulations so they would not run afoul of the law. Unfortunately, it would routinely offer guidance that was not just wrong, but would result in the user breaking the law if followed.
The best way to guard against these hallucinations is to ensure top quality data is feeding into any algorithm. If data quality is overlooked, the organisation will have incomplete data on its hands. This not only causes inaccurate results initially, but it can proliferate as these models learn from the previous queries they have run.
Most importantly, any AI needs to have a complete view of the organisation so its answers are given with full context.
By first prioritising a holistic data strategy, this can become the bedrock of the business' AI strategy and everything that comes next.
A single data platform that stores all the information an AI algorithm would need not only provides a complete view of the business, but it also greatly simplifies the process of ensuring data governance and quality.
Because data is stored in a central location, governance policies can be implemented and managed centrally - rather than having to do so against several repositories. Similarly, quality frameworks can be applied once, ensuring any future data adheres to data quality rules.
Ultimately, AI isn't some software you can just turn on in isolation. Its value is entirely dependent on the data from which it draws.
To put it another way - without a data strategy, you can not have an AI strategy.
