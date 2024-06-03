The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Breaking

Pialligo Estate to reopen this winter as new venture moves in

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 4 2024 - 10:39am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pialligo Estate is set to reopen this winter thanks to a collaboration between restaurateur Anthony Whitehouse and property tycoon, Tony Denny.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.