Stolen property found during breach of bail arrest

A trove of suspected stolen tools, coins and electronics has been found by police in Canberra's north.
The goods were discovered by Gungahlin police during the arrest of a 31-year-old man for breach of bail at a home in Palmerston.
ACT Policing is calling for help to identify the owners of the stolen property, which was found on May 30.
Police identified a large quantity of suspected stolen property at the residence, including tools, electronic goods, and coins.
Police believe the property was stolen recently during theft and burglary incidents over the month of May.
The man was questioned about the stolen property, however police said charges hadn't been laid and investigations were ongoing.
If you believe you are the rightful owner of any of the items recovered, and can provide proof of ownership including serial numbers or other identifying features about them, please contact police on 131 444 quoting reference 7761746.
Police said there are simple steps people can take to make it more difficult to steal items such as tools, and to assist police in returning stolen items.
Canberrans are urged to insure tools and other valuable items, and to not leave them unattended.
Owners should keep an inventory of their tools and record the make, model, and serial numbers.
