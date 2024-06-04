The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Why there's nothing wrong with lifting lowest wages in line with inflation

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
June 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is it with the Coalition and wages?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.