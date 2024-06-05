Membership to our community is not the government's call

Populist talking points leave little room for uncomfortable facts. Leaving any form of custody and re-entering the community is hard. And from the moment they enter prison, visa holders are set up to fail. Because of their legal status, visa holders are denied access to programs that might set them up for life in the community - like rehabilitation, family-based or vocational courses. If subject to visa cancellation, people are shipped off to immigration detention at the end of their sentence, and denied access to parole or transitional programs that help support them back into the community.