The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Membership to our community is not the government's call

By Sanmati Verma, Hannah Dickinson
Updated June 6 2024 - 8:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Behind the headlines, the recent debate about immigration detention and visa cancellation has nothing to do with community safety. At its heart, the debate is about where we draw the line when it comes to our governments' power to exclude and punish people based on their visa status.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.