'Don't tell': Dad jailed for blackmailing, raping son's 15yo girlfriend

A father who raped and blackmailed his son's 15-year-old girlfriend multiple times "has done this sort of thing before too, and gone to prison for it," a judge has said.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Supreme Court last month when he was sentenced to eight years behind bars for his most recent crimes.
He received a non-parole period of five years and six months.
The man, aged in his 50s, previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a young person.
The charge was rolled up to include multiple rapes which took place over several hours on January 6 last year.
After the repeated rape the girl suffered physical injuries which persisted for a month.
Agreed facts state the victim was dating the man's son, who was in custody at a youth justice centre.
Last year, the victim spent the night at the man's home for several days, in the son's vacant room, as she had no one else to stay with.
One night, the man walked into the bedroom while the girl was asleep, turned on the light, and asked "what would you do for my son?"
The man told the victim he had control of whether his son would be let out of the youth justice centre.
He then pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, and walked towards the victim saying he was a "lonely, old man" and "if you give me head, I will let [my son] out and you guys will be fine".
After initially saying no, the 15-year-old asked "would it be a one-time thing?"
The man shook her hand and said "deal".
"No one will ever know. He will never know, don't ever tell a single soul," he said.
The man then raped her multiple times in different ways.
Afterwards, the man repeated that she was not to tell anyone what happened or he would hurt her and his son "intensely and with no regret".
Last month, Acting Justice Peter Berman found the crimes were not a "spur of the moment decision" and the man had told the girl he had planned to "jump on" her on an earlier occasion.
"She was entitled to expect that he would look after her, not abuse her repeatedly," Acting Justice Berman said in a published decision.
"He used various methods to do what he wanted to do, starting with blackmail, and moving onto force, including ripping [the girl's] clothing.
"He ignored her lack of consent, continuing to do what he wanted, despite her saying, 'can we stop' and 'no' on multiple occasions."
Acting Justice Berman said "so awful was the experience" for the victim, that she had attempted to strangle herself during the rape.
"Children like [the victim] in this case, who find themselves in need of somewhere to live, need to be protected against the predatory behaviours of people such as this offender," the judge stated.
Acting Justice Berman said the offender had a "lengthy and varied criminal history, which included sexual offending".
The man will be eligible for parole in November 2028.
