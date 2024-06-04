Be-cheesus, there's a lot of fun food things on in Canberra this week

The Studd family joke is that their veins run with brie instead of blood, so it's no great surprise that Sam Studd shares his father Will's passion for cheese.
Over the past decade, Sam has travelled the world, working with celebrated mongers and makers, and learned to make, mature, and sell cheese.
Now he's headed to Canberra for a special masterclass as part of this weekend's Oozy Boozy cheese and wine event at The Vault at the Dairy Road precinct.
On June 7, from 7pm, Studd will guide guests through a tasting of the world's best cheeses paired with exceptional Canberra district wines. This limited ticketed session will provide insights into how to taste like a professional, and tips to help pair the perfect drop with crowd-favourite cheesy picks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase and get signed copies of Sam and his sister Ellie's book, The Best Things in Life are Cheese. (Find some recipes from the book here.)
Oozy Boozy is being supported by local business, Le Cheeserie, and co-owner Alex Royds is excited by Studd's appearance.
"Having him on board allows us to offer an unmatched experience tasting exclusive cheeses paired with Canberra's best wines narrated by Australian cheese royalty," says Royds.
General admission tickets to Oozy Boozy secure a 1.5-hour session in The Vault, including an Italian stemless wine glass, a cheese board, and samples of local wines and international cheeses.
Guests can explore an array of offerings from the cellar and cheesemongers, with the chance to purchase their favourite wines and cheeses to take home. Additional market treats include raclette, burrata blue cheese cones, caviar, and a variety of delicious condiments.
Sessions from 5pm, June 7, to 3.30pm, June 9. GA tickets $49.50. Sam Studd Masterclass tickets from $100, $140 includes a signed copy of the book.
Take yourself downstairs at Onzieme in Kingston, to the revamped underground bar 11e Cave and try the award-winning cocktail from bar manager Brett Nebauer. His Sloe scarlet, "a little blackthorn tribute to autumn" was the only Australian cocktail listed on the Difford's Guide Hayman's The Original Gin 2024 competition. Get in before the international judging on June 12 and let him know what your assessment is.
Ravensworth winemaker Bryan Martin will release his latest range of estate wines at an exclusive dinner at Beltana Farm on June 19. There'll be six wines on show, including a 2022 riesling, sangiovese and shiraz viognier, a 2023 gamay, as well as 2022 The Grainery and 2022 Seven Months, a home-grown pinot Gris, gewrztraminer and riesling blend, macerated in Tava anfora for seven months on-skins then another year in large format foudre. Chef John Leverink is still working on the menu but he promises a delectable shared tasting menu to complement the wines. $160pp.
Speaking of Beltana Farm ... bookings are now open for the upcoming truffle hunts which will kick off in July. Join farm co-owner Alice O'Mara, and the special canine companions, for a three-hour hunt before heading over for a guided truffle tasting and a special lunch on the verandah. The hunts will take place on Saturdays throughout July. There's also an option to skip lunch and just do the hunt and tasting.
Tickets are $240pp, covering hunt, tasting and lunch. $120pp for hunt and tasting.
Chef Gerald Ong has had to put one other timeslot for his upcoming collaboration with Myanmar Corner, Rangoon. The first two sold out in a matter of days. So get in quick for the remaining tickets, for 7.30pm dinner on Sunday, June 20. Ong, of Project Enoki fame, teams up with chef Kyaw Swe Ko to celebrate the vibrancy of south-east Asian cuisine. There'll be a real mix of Burmese and Singaporean heritage. Tickets are $95, to be held at Myanmar Corner, Casey.
