Staying in town for the long weekend? Here's a few things to do

Cheer on the ACT Brumbies as they host the Otago Highlanders in a Super Rugby Pacific quarter final on Saturday, June 8 at 7.35pm (gates open at 6pm) at Canberra Stadium. The Brumbies just missed out on making the final in 2023, can they go one better this year? To add to the fun, there will be a mechanical bull you can ride (apparently a mechanical brumby was not available).
Jonathan Larson died the night before the show he wrote the music, lyrics and book for, Rent, had its first preview performance. As it's a musical you can hear as well as watch such numbers as Seasons of Love. The story transports Puccini's opera La Boheme to New York City's East Village in the 1990s. Rent is on at the Canberra Theatre until June 15.
Fairies and lovers and weddings, oh my! Bell Shakespeare's production of William Shakespeare's comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream has all that and more. Besides the royal wedding, which is just days away, there are young lovers dreaming of enchanted futures together. Hermia and Lysander are besotted with one another, while Helena adores Demetrius.
The only snag is that Demetrius loves Hermia - and he's got Hermia's father on his side. Meanwhile, Nick Bottom and his hapless bunch of tradies have gathered to rehearse a play to be performed at the royal wedding. And, hidden from human eyes, a mischievous sprinkling of fairies are also in the forest that night. The three worlds collide in an explosion of comic confusion that throws the future of all the lovers into jeopardy. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until June 15.
Don't miss The Oozy Boozy Cheese and Wine Market. In partnership with Canberra Wines and Le Cheeserie, The Vault opens its doors out at the Dairy Road precinct showcasing cheese, wine and their merry cultures. It's organised in 90-minute time slots and each ticket includes an Italian stemless wine glass, a cheese board and samples of local wines and international cheeses. Try everything and buy your favourite bottles of wine or 100g portions of cheese to take home. From June 7-9.
With a former US president (Donald Trump, in case you forgot) who rails against what he calls "fake news", the exhibition Truth, Power and a Free Press at the Museum of Australian Democracy is very timely. It explores the relationship between trusted media sources and a healthy democracy. See objects from Australia's media history including the printing press used by the Father of Federation, Sir Henry Parkes. Through an immersive audiovisual display, some of Australia's journalists share their personal stories in the battle for truth.
