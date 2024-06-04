Staying in town for the long weekend? Here's a few things to do

The only snag is that Demetrius loves Hermia - and he's got Hermia's father on his side. Meanwhile, Nick Bottom and his hapless bunch of tradies have gathered to rehearse a play to be performed at the royal wedding. And, hidden from human eyes, a mischievous sprinkling of fairies are also in the forest that night. The three worlds collide in an explosion of comic confusion that throws the future of all the lovers into jeopardy. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until June 15.

