Ryan's 'little trick': Secret Japanese tape helping a Brumbies star

Wallabies veteran Allan Alaalatoa has backed Ryan Lonergan to end his Test rugby limbo after stamping himself as an influential ACT Brumbies leader this season.
Lonergan has been on the periphery of Wallabies squads for almost four years but is still waiting for a chance to make his senior international debut.
And while Lonergan says he has shelved individual Test ambitions to focus on the Brumbies' title bid, the secret weapon for his Wallabies goal might be at his fingertips.
Lonergan has looked more like Edward Scissorhands than Super Rugby scrumhalf this season, sporting white tape around each of his fingers in every match.
It can be revealed the unusual accessories are thanks to a Japanese connection, which was forged during a Barbarians game in England last year.
Kaito Shigeno showed Lonergan the grip tape, which is only available in Japan, and then sent the Brumbies leader back to Canberra with a box of his own.
What looks like bandages for badly burnt fingers after an accident in the kitchen is actually a way to ensure Lonergan has a good grip of the ball in all conditions.
"It was from my Japanese friend Kaito last year," Lonergan said with a grin.
"When we were on the Baa-Baas trip last year, he had some special Japanese finger tape and he uses it for a bit of grip when the ball gets wet. So it's been a good little find for me and I'm grateful to him for showing me that little trick."
The sticky tape is a quirky element Lonergan has added to his game, but the rest of his growth centres around stepping up as a Brumbies leader.
He served a long apprenticeship waiting to become the Brumbies' regular No. 9 - first behind Joe Powell and then after Nic White returned to the club.
But the 26-year-old capably handled the captaincy in Alaalatoa's absence for most of the year and has been one of the best scrumhalves in Australia this year.
It is hoped the Brumbies' team form will help boost his chances of getting a Test call after being added to his first Wallabies training camp in 2021.
"I think he is [ready for the Wallabies]," Alaalatoa said. "What he delivers in his position is unreal. But what he delivers outside of that with a composed nature around the group with leadership.
"He's been massive for us. The boys respect him so much and he's been playing so well ... the way he's been leading the group with his language, with his actions has been huge.
"When we're under pressure [he's] clear and composed with the messaging that he gives and he's someone we'll lean a lot on heading into the finals."
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has started picking players from the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds, and will add players from Australia's other three franchises when they are knocked out of the finals.
The Brumbies have been the best performed team in Australia for the past four years, but that hasn't always translated to Test-match selection.
Lonergan will be competing with White, who is at the Western Force now, Tate McDermott, who he played Australian under-20s with, and Jake Gordon for the Wallabies' No. 9 jersey.
Given White, McDermott and Gordon have all had a crack at Test level, Schmidt might opt to give Lonergan his opportunity to start a fresh this year.
SUPER RUGBY QUARTER-FINAL
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
