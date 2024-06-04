Revealed: Unsung hero to leave Brumbies after finals farewell

Australian Super Rugby clubs are waiting to find out if they will be granted salary cap relief and exemptions next year, but a decision will come too late to keep an unsung hero in Canberra.
It can be revealed a European club has swooped on ACT Brumbies centre Tamati Tua, with the clash against the Otago Highlanders on Saturday night to be his last in the capital.
Tua was one of several Brumbies farewelled at a private club function on Tuesday night as the team prepares for a knockout quarter-final.
Hooker Connal McInerney will also finish up at the end of the season, while Darcy Swain is heading to the Western Force next year.
Tua, the New Zealand-born centre arrived in Canberra last year, started his career at the Auckland Blues before linking with the Brumbies, and after a subdued start, he has thrived in the No. 12 role.
The Brumbies are confident retaining Ollie Sapsford and the rise of Austin Anderson will give them cover at inside centre for next season and beyond.
Coach Stephen Larkham has all but finalised his roster for next year, with Charlie Cale, Noah Lolesio and Corey Toole either re-signed or close to committing to new deals.
Tom Hooper is also considering his options. The versatile big man will stay in Australian rugby, but rival franchises have made a play to lure him away from Canberra.
But Rugby Australia's decision to axe the Melbourne Rebels has lobbed a curveball at all active contract negotiations.
Rebels players of national interest will have a choice of which Australian team they would like to play at, while those with deals beyond this season can also pick their next destination.
Their availability has flooded the player market and will likely impact Hooper's decision, while Cale, Lolesio and Toole were hot property but all are set to stay in Canberra.
Most are expecting the bulk of exiled Rebels - including Carter Gordon and Taniela Tupou - to land at the NSW Waratahs, but it's unclear how the salary cap will be managed.
Rugby Australia may opt to increase squad sizes and the salary cap in the short-term to cater for displaced players as Australia transitions to four teams again.
"You've feel for the [Rebels] boys who have been put in this position ... we're talking about people's lives. Not only players, but the staff," said Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa.
"We're unsure what's going to happen around squad sizes, but really hoping a lot of those players get the opportunity to live their dreams."
The Brumbies' focus is on the finals campaign and continuing a dominant run at home. They are unbeaten in Canberra this year, but are wary of an improving Highlanders outfit.
Blake Schoupp has been ruled out for the season after reinjuring his shoulder, while James Slipper has increased his training load but it's unclear if he will be available to play this week.
Larkham will name his team on Wednesday afternoon, with Jahrome Brown also getting back into training and Cale racing the clock to be fit for the finals series.
"You've got to feel for Schouppie. He did everything he could to be back for the finals and probably knew the risk that he was going to take in doing that," Allalatoa said.
"It's a credit to him and how much he loves his team, so the boys especially in the front row will be thinking of him when we take the field."
Harry Vella, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is poised to start at loosehead prop.
"He did an awesome job last week, someone who's probably the hardest worker in the team," his captain crowed.
"He's been a grafter for the last couple of years so he'll probably look to get an opportunity this weekend and I know that the boys will be backing him. We know that he's going to do a job up front and do a really good job for us."
Alaalatoa knows the pain of missing big games because of injury. A calf problem ruled him out of the Brumbies' finals campaign last year and a ruptured Achilles shattered his World Cup hopes.
But he is driven by a different sort of pain this week - bad memories. The Highlanders beat the Brumbies in a tense final in Canberra seven years ago, a controversial no-try call ending the Canberra side's season.
That is serving as a reminder to not get too far ahead of themselves, even though the Brumbies have lost just two games in Canberra in the past three seasons.
Wallabies veteran Allan Alaalatoa has backed Ryan Lonergan to end his Test rugby limbo after stamping himself as an influential ACT Brumbies leader this season.
Lonergan has been on the periphery of Wallabies squads for almost four years but is still waiting for a chance to make his senior international debut.
And while Lonergan says he has shelved individual Test ambitions to focus on the Brumbies' title bid, the secret weapon for his Wallabies goal might be at his fingertips.
Lonergan has looked more like Edward Scissorhands than Super Rugby scrumhalf this season, sporting white tape around each of his fingers in every match.
The unusual accessories are thanks to a Japanese connection, which was forged during a Barbarians game in England last year.
Kaito Shigeno showed Lonergan the grip tape, which is only available in Japan, and then sent the Brumbies leader back to Canberra with a box of his own.
What looks like bandages for badly burnt fingers after an accident in the kitchen is actually a way to ensure Lonergan has a good grip of the ball in all conditions.
"It was from my Japanese friend Kaito last year," Lonergan said with a grin.
"When we were on the Baa-Baas trip last year, he had some special Japanese finger tape and he uses it for a bit of grip when the ball gets wet. So it's been a good little find for me and I'm grateful to him for showing me that little trick."
The sticky tape is a quirky element Lonergan has added to his game, but the rest of his growth centres around stepping up as a Brumbies leader.
He served a long apprenticeship waiting to become the Brumbies' regular No. 9 - first behind Joe Powell and then after Nic White returned to the club.
But the 26-year-old capably handled the captaincy in Alaalatoa's absence for most of the year and has been one of the best scrumhalves in Australia this year.
It is hoped the Brumbies' team form will help boost his chances of getting a Test call after being added to his first Wallabies training camp in 2021.
"I think he is [ready for the Wallabies]," Alaalatoa said. "What he delivers in his position is unreal. But what he delivers outside of that with a composed nature around the group with leadership.
"He's been massive for us. The boys respect him so much and he's been playing so well ... the way he's been leading the group with his language, with his actions has been huge.
"When we're under pressure [he's] clear and composed with the messaging that he gives and he's someone we'll lean a lot on heading into the finals."
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has started picking players from the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds, and will add players from Australia's other three franchises when they are knocked out of the finals.
The Brumbies have been the best performed team in Australia for the past four years, but that hasn't always translated to Test-match selection.
Lonergan will be competing with White, who is at the Western Force now, Tate McDermott, who he played Australian under-20s with, and Jake Gordon for the Wallabies' No. 9 jersey.
Given White, McDermott and Gordon have all had a crack at Test level, Schmidt might opt to give Lonergan his opportunity to start a fresh this year.
SUPER RUGBY QUARTER-FINAL
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
