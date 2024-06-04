The Canberra Times
Canberra's rabbit plague warrants a stronger govt response

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2024 - 5:30am
Canberra's gardeners are increasingly concerned about the explosion in rabbbit numbers across parts of the ACT. Picture by Karleen Minney
For over a year we have noticed an increasing rabbit population in Campbell. I rang the Canberra help line but was frustrated with their suggested solution of "relocating" the rabbits in our area. Recently, walking through RSL Park on dusk, there were rabbits everywhere. Everything was moving. Most nights we have two or three rabbits in our garden.

