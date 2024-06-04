South Coast MP in hospital after large tumour found

Federal member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, has been admitted to a Sydney hospital for surgery to remove a large oral tumour.
In a Facebook post, Ms Phillips said she was not sure how serious the tumour was.
"I do not know whether the tumour is benign or something more sinister, although tests over recent months have been as good as they can be," Ms Phillips posted.
She said that after the surgery she would take "an extended period of time" to "fully recover at home".
During that time "my excellent Gilmore electorate office team will continue to be able to help with any federal matters," Mrs Phillips said.
Mrs Phillips said the health scare was a reminder about the things in life that really mattered.
"I take reassurance from feeling healthy and positive, and having a very supportive loving family," she said.
"Please do one thing for me today and every day, hug your loved ones, support our most vulnerable; reach out and make sure they are OK.
"I'm looking forward to being back out and about across our beautiful region, in the communities I adore, as soon as I can.
READ MORE:
"It's also a timely reminder to make sure that you look after your own health - don't delay, do that regular health check.
"If you're concerned about your health, see your health practitioner, it could just help save your life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.