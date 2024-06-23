The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 24, 1969

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 24 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1969, hundreds of people were waiting for fog to clear at Canberra to board their flights and head to their destination. There was a longer than expected period of heavy morning fogs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.