Times Past: June 24, 1969

On this day in 1969, hundreds of people were waiting for fog to clear at Canberra to board their flights and head to their destination. There was a longer than expected period of heavy morning fogs.
The year had recorded 20 fogs since April 1, higher than the average of 15 from April 1 to June 30. Even though it was not entirely uncommon, the last time Canberra experienced fog at that rate was 1965 and 1966. In 1966, the total number of fogs for the same period was 28.
The fogs in 1969 lasted longer than normal with visibility only increasing until about noon, as the fog usually cleared before 10am. A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology attributed the longer fogs to the soaking rain and calm that lasted for three days. Thankfully, apart from a slight inconvenience, airlines did not have their schedules seriously disrupted from the poor visibility.
A TAA spokesman said mainly morning arrivals had been delayed and there were enough aircrafts that could take off to ensure most departures were able to get away on time. He also said, once the morning fog had cleared, flights were back on schedule by mid-afternoon.
F.E. Jacobs, the PMG district postal manager, said mail delivery experienced no delays despite the closure of Canberra Airport during the worst patches of fog. The mail scheduled for morning deliveries had arrived the night before.
Only the user of private boxes and business or government offices, who often received a second delivery, experience minor inconveniences and delays. Unlike the other mail delivery, those deliveries arrived on the morning flights affected by the fog.
Canberra and its airport still regularly experience delays from the heavy morning fogs during winter. Not just flights, but motorists are also highly encouraged to take extra care when driving during the season. The airport advises passengers who are travelling into Canberra to arrive the day before and stay overnight to avoid the potential for delayed flights.
