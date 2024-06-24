The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 25, 1988

By Ray Athwal
June 25 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1988, Australian beef farmer prepared to increase their production to about 30,000 tonnes following an "historic" trade agreement was signed between Australia and Japan the day before. The agreement liberalised the Japanese beef market and opened an avenue for immediate increase in quotas by 1991.

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

