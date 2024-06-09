The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former NRL club boss's bold plan to grow Canberra school

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
June 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Tim Cleary, the phrase "full circle" has been coming to mind a lot lately.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.