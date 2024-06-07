Social media bans for children won't solve this crisis

A University of London study shows if we don't manage digital distraction our IQ drops by 10 points. That's twice the impact smoking marijuana has on our cognitive abilities. On top of this, the majority of social media content is, or will soon be, AI-generated. This means content will be generated even more excessively, notifications will become even more distracting, and that there is an even higher propensity for misinformation - even higher than we have experienced without AI on social media. This also means a teen's echo chamber will be even more fiercely manipulated.