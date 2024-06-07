The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Social media bans for children won't solve this crisis

By Joanne Orlando
June 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How many parents would be comfortable sending their child to an intensive military-style camp run by ex-military to stop the teen's smartphone addiction? Not many.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.