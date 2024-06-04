Drugs, holidays, cars: Shorten grilled over fraudulent NDIS rorts

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has blamed the former Coalition government for millions of dollars worth of rorts, after revelations the $45 billion taxpayer-funded scheme is being used to fund alcohol and illicit drug purchases, including by organised crime groups.
John Dardo, chief executive of the NDIS integrity transformation and fraud fusion taskforce, told a Senate estimates hearing on Monday night that at least 5 per cent of the scheme - more than $2 billion - was being spent in error and that up to 90 per cent of plan managers showed "significant indicators of fraud".
Mr Shorten told the Parliament on Tuesday that "these issues of fraud did not start yesterday".
Asked by opposition NDIS spokesman Michael Sukkar during question time why he had "allowed illegal drugs be trafficked to Australia's most vulnerable and paid for by taxpayers" under the scheme, Mr Shorten said the Coalition had failed to create systems to prevent fraud when in government.
"The reality is that this scheme was initiated by Labor and then the Liberals came into power and there's no doubt that they increased the size of the scheme," Mr Shorten said.
"I would have to mark their stewardship of the scheme as incompetent and naive."
The minister was interrupted by heckling from the opposition as Mr Sukkar raised a point of order with Speaker Milton Dick, objecting to the relevance of historical matters.
Mr Dardo said when asked on Monday night what illicit drugs were being paid for with NDIS funds, such as ice, heroin and cocaine: "You name it, it's on the list."
He also revealed that organised crime groups had signed people up to the scheme using fraudulent health reports, in order to create a source of funding to abuse illicit substances.
He said a $73,000 car and a $20,000 holidays were among expenses billed to the NDIS by a recently audited participant who had not used up their whole plan spend, and decided to use it for unauthorised costs.
Mr Shorten said the Coalition had made "naive mistakes" when in government and that he had inherited a system in which 87 per cent of NDIS service providers were unregistered.
"We have no idea of knowing what they do when they put in their invoices," he said.
"We also have a scheme where they didn't set up proper monitoring of the payment system.
"I explained recently to the House that to my shock and horror I discovered upon becoming Minister for the NDIS that when a payment application was made, a request to be paid, I found that the agency under the previous government, and we have rectified this now, would only check 20, of hundreds of thousands of claims, daily."
When pulled up on relevance by the Speaker, Mr Shorten concluded: "We are getting on with fixing up the fraud."
He said the government was investigating more than 500 compliance matters and was prosecuting 20 cases, with a further 12 matters being considered by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
"Clearly, anyone claiming items which are not allowed under the scheme, it is illegal," Mr Shorten said.
"The one difference between us and those people opposite is we are doing something about fixing up the scheme, you did nothing."
