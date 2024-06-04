The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Call to make driving lessons free for young low-income Canberrans

By Yasmine Killeen
June 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Low-income young people in the ACT need access to free driving lessons to make it easier for them to access jobs and education, a youth advisory group has told the ACT government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.