'He's back': Raiders stars set for injury return

It won't be under the bright lights of the NRL, but Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is set to make his return from a groin injury this weekend.
While the Raiders have the bye in the NRL, Horsburgh will come back through the NSW Cup - but fellow forward Pasami Saulo was still a week or two away from a return.
Horsburgh will run out against the Western Suburbs Magpies at Lidcombe Oval on Saturday, while his NRL teammates enjoy a much-deserved weekend off.
It's a big boost for the Green Machine going into the second half of their season, further bolstering an already strong forward pack at Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's disposal.
Despite having had a heavy injury toll over the opening 13 rounds, the Raiders were sixth on the NRL ladder.
Horsburgh has been out for two months with a groin injury he suffered against the Parramatta Eels in round five, but will look to get much-needed conditioning in second grade.
He started the season suspended for a shoulder charge and resumed playing in the NSW Cup before returning to NRL action.
It could see him back in the mix for the Green Machine's round 15 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium next Friday.
Having missed the State of Origin opener, the 26-year-old could have enough time to stake a claim for the Queensland Maroons in game two - at the MCG on June 26 - but game three at Lang Park on July 17 might be a more realistic goal.
That's especially the case given the Maroons' massive 38-10 victory over NSW on Wednesday night.
Horsburgh's return will add even more depth to a Raiders pack that already boasts middles Josh Papali'i, Joe Tapine, Morgan Smithies, Ata Mariota, Emre Guler and Trey Mooney.
"He's back. He'll be playing in the middle," Stuart said.
"He's been a long time out and it's now important to get some match conditioning."
Saulo has been out with a back injury since round eight, having missed five weeks due to a bulging disc.
While he's been able to return to training, he's still experiencing discomfort when standing.
Saulo's needed a second injection and it's hoped that will help it settle down over the next week or two.
That could also see him available for the Cowboys game - or for the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown the following week.
"It's just a frustrating thing for him at the moment, but the injection just takes time to kick in," Stuart said.
The Raiders have trained this week, but will get a long weekend from Friday to help refresh ahead of the Cowboys clash.
Papali'i has already said how beneficial getting the odd week off has been for him this season - having missed a game due to suspension in amongst the Green Machine's byes in rounds 10 and 14.
They trained on Thursday, but will have Friday off before returning to prepare for the Cowboys next week.
Stuart said they were having a shorter break this time around because they had their first bye recently.
"We're modifying some loads on a number of players that need it," Stuart said.
"But we're also going to have a shorter break than what we did after the last bye because it was only three weeks ago."
NSW CUP ROUND 14
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Western Suburbs Magpies at Lidcombe Oval, 2pm.
NRL ROUND 14
Bye: Canberra Raiders
