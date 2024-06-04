The rise of 'boundaries': How the concept came to be

This is branded content.
If you're studying for a Graduate Certificate of Psychology then you likely know that so much of treating mental illness is wrapped up in realigning neural pathways that develop throughout our life. When people exhibit symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses, research has shown that this is due to synapses in the brain growing in response to environmental input.
This means that throughout our lives, our brain physically alters itself to accommodate our lived experiences. Someone with a very fortunate life may have neural links that promote acts of daring or self-confidence, while people who have led traumatic lives may grow a predisposed brain to fear and anxiety.
When mental illnesses are treated, many therapy methods are based on the practice of retraining this neurological span and investing in feelings of self-worth and empowerment. This is where something a lot of people have been talking about lately comes into play - boundaries.
A boundary is, just like Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy, Exposure Therapy, or medication, a useful tool in the repertoire of devices that can be used to empower a person against mental illness or toxic people.
Let's say you have a family member or a friend who frequently uses language that disturbs you. How should you deal with this scenario? Do you grin and bear it and allow this person's actions to disrupt what could otherwise probably be an excellent family gathering? Do you tell them to stop and risk backlash and family drama?
It's a difficult situation for many people to navigate. Peace is always favourable, but if someone is being put in emotional or physical discomfort then is that peace? And it's good to stand up for yourself but what if the rift it causes in the family is too wide to be repaired? There are arguments for and against both sides, but the bottom line is that whatever you choose, somebody will likely be unhappy at the end of it.
So what can you do? You can set a boundary.
A boundary is often confused with a restriction. Where a restriction is a measure of control forced onto someone else, a boundary is the clear communication of an action in response to someone else's behaviour.
You can't say to your problematic relative "Stop talking like that" but you can say "I don't like when you say things like that, if you keep doing it I'm just going to have to leave the room for a few minutes." If they don't like that, then it's on them, not you.
It is quite difficult to track the origin of the concept of "personal boundaries," but the nearest approximation available seems to come from self-help authors in the 1960s as a kind of fringe term related to ego psychology. The term found a resurgence in a 1989 publication by Jeff Van Vonderen (a motivational speaker) called "Tired of Trying to Measure Up," where he spoke of the importance of boundaries for a single page.
After this, it seems that the concept of establishing personal boundaries took on a life of its own, as self-help authors started to liberally address the topic from 1991 onwards. As people grabbed hold of the concept, they started to apply it more liberally, and in the current era's culture of wellness and self-care, the setting of boundaries has taken on a reinvigorated life.
Currently, the setting of boundaries is a practice that is endorsed by self-help authors, experts, and influencers. Self-help and wellness content creators will talk endlessly about the benefits of boundaries. It is important to remember that boundaries are merely one tool out of many, and they are one of the more difficult things to implement, as they often demand confrontation and communication with a problem element.
Boundaries require a lot of courage to establish, but there are some things to remember when going about it.
First of all, a boundary is not designed to control a person, they're designed to establish your psychological limits and communicate the action you will take if a person does a particular thing. For example, if that problematic family member from earlier continues to talk in a way that disturbs you, you have the right to leave the room, you do not have the right to stop them talking freely.
Second, setting boundaries does not make you a bad person. It only means that you've recognised a limit that you have and you're committing to protecting yourself from reaching that limit.
With that in mind, setting a boundary is theoretically quite simple. The first thing to do is to make sure you're not using blaming language. It can feel like a slap in the face, after all, you're the one being affected, but making the situation your problem rather than the other person's is more likely to render them amenable to your boundary and more likely to abide by it. For example instead of saying "Saying that is wrong" instead say "It makes me uncomfortable when I hear that."
Next comes the consequence, which is what makes boundaries so strong. Outline in clear terms what you will do if the behaviour doesn't cease. This should never be abusive, or give you a "free shot" to be equally toxic in return, instead, it should be something like removing yourself from the situation. For example, "It makes me uncomfortable when I hear you talk like that, so I'm just letting you know that if that kind of dialogue happens again, I just need to leave the room for a little while."
Remember a boundary is not a restriction on someone else, it is a stipulation of your reaction if you feel like your safety or comfort has been disturbed. Setting a boundary is a perfectly normal and healthy thing to do, and in the age of increased mental health dialogue, it is more important than ever to ensure that we're setting healthy boundaries in our relationships so that our mental energy and faculties are never crossed, abused, or manipulated.
