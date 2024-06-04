The rise of 'boundaries': How the concept came to be

With that in mind, setting a boundary is theoretically quite simple. The first thing to do is to make sure you're not using blaming language. It can feel like a slap in the face, after all, you're the one being affected, but making the situation your problem rather than the other person's is more likely to render them amenable to your boundary and more likely to abide by it. For example instead of saying "Saying that is wrong" instead say "It makes me uncomfortable when I hear that."