Fast food stores and pharmacies hit by thieves during break-ins

Thieves struck at five commercial premises in Belconnen and Ngunnawal in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police believe the same people are involved in the burglaries which began around 3.10am, when a group attempted to gain entry to a petrol station in Holt but were unsuccessful.
Around 10 minutes later a fast-food store in Charnwood was broken into and tills were stolen.
Then around 3.40am a pharmacy in Florey was burgled and a cash register drawer was taken.
Two more incidents then followed: a takeaway shop in Ngunnawal was broken into around 4am and 15 minutes later another takeaway shop, this time in Evatt, was burgled and a cash tray was stolen.
Police are asking any local residents or anyone in the vicinity of the locations and these shops between 3am and 4.30am this morning to check their CCTV footage and dashcams for suspicious individuals or vehicles.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7765556. Information can be provided anonymously.
