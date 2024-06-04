'No other option' but AI for the public service: Gorman

The Assistant Public Service Minister has urged bureaucrats to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their work, but to do so against a "backdrop of caution".
Mr Gorman delivered a speech touting the benefits of AI at an Institute of Public Administration Australia ACT event on Tuesday evening in Canberra.
"I know that the public sector needs to uplift our skill in artificial intelligence," Mr Gorman said.
"There is no other option."
The Assistant Public Service Minister said public servants could either choose to lead the AI race as policy innovators, or risk falling behind.
He pointed to various examples where government agencies had already adopted the new technology, including at the Tax Office, where it is being used for entitlement calculation and natural language processing.
"The Australian Taxation Office is making intelligence available to the right staff at the right time to ensure they focus on the highest tax risks," Mr Gorman said.
"This enables them to focus on activities that require human decision-making, interactions and empathy."
Staff at the ATO are also using AI to develop analytical models to identify taxpayer populations.
AI will play a key role in the Australian Signals Directorate's capability-building project, REDSPICE, Mr Gorman said.
"Going forward, ASD will focus on utilising the role of AI in intelligence and Cyber Capability.
"To make sure Australia is getting the best information in our intelligence monitoring."
The government is also conducting a six-month trial of Microsoft 365's Copilot, the company's AI assistant, with agencies to report back to the Digital Transformation Agency for a final evaluation.
But Mr Gorman acknowledged that the unlawful robodebt scheme, which involved automated decision-making, highlighted a need for caution as the public service adopted AI.
"We cannot take the human out of the equation," he said.
"At every level and step, the human factor is the most important factor.
"Our government is committed to putting people at the centre of the decisions we make in design, policy and technology."
Mr Gorman's speech comes shortly after Labor announced $39.9 million in the budget to support the safe and responsible implementation of AI across government.
The funding includes $21.6 million to reform the National AI Centre and establish an advisory body within the Industry Department.
Another $15.7 million will go towards supporting coordination of AI policy development, regulation and engagement activities across government, while the remaining $2.6 million will be spent on responding to and mitigating national security risks posed by AI.
"My message is clear: Public servants should use AI, and use it wisely," Mr Gorman told those at the event.
"They must think about the policy challenges it brings. And make sure we grab the opportunities available."
The Digital Transformation Agency has also approached the market for ideas on how AI can support government.
