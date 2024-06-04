Calls for RSV immunisation

One of the country's top doctors is pushing for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to be put on the national immunisation register. And he has a personal reason to be doing so, his own son's near death. Dana Daniel reports on obstetrician Steve Robson's calls to take the disease more seriously.
There's plenty of terrific Food & Wine reading to be had today, including Karen Hardy's catch-up with the owners of BentSpoke as they celebrate their 10th birthday. Karen also takes you inside a yurt for a unique Mongolian dining experience and will have you drooling over lamb ribs with a caramel sauce in her review of Bar Rochford.
And don't forget today is State of Origin day (Go Queensland!). Melanie Dinjaski ponders whether Canberra product Michael Maguire can prove rainmaker for the Blues. Chris Dutton also reveals which in-form Brumbies player is leaving after this year's finals (and, by the way, you should be buying a ticket to the game on Saturday).
After a cool night, we are looking at some rain today and a top of 14 degrees. Plenty more rain is due on Thursday.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
