Calls for RSV immunisation

Updated June 5 2024 - 6:13am, first published 12:00am
One of the country's top doctors is pushing for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to be put on the national immunisation register. And he has a personal reason to be doing so, his own son's near death. Dana Daniel reports on obstetrician Steve Robson's calls to take the disease more seriously.

