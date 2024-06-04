Finally, everyone's favourite, Bluey, gets her own 'dollarbucks' coin

Everyone's favourite blue heeler, Bluey, now features on her own set of Dollarbuck coins.
The Royal Australian Mint's latest coin collection - featuring Bluey, The Heelers, and The Grannies - is being released on Thursday.
The Mint expects such demand for the coins, that a 24-hour ballot is being run from 8.30am on Wednesday to randomly select purchasers.
The ballot is also a way to thwart unscrupulous re-sellers, with bots previously scooping up sought-after coins via the Mint's e-shop and the coins being re-sold at vastly-increased prices.
The coins otherwise go on sale at 8.30am on Thursday, at the usual outlets including the Mint shopfront at the Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic Square.
The three "1 dollar buck" coins feature Bluey, the whole Heeler clan including Bluey, parents Chilli and Bingo and sister Bingo, and then Bingo and Bluey dressed up as Grannies (classic episode: season 1, episode 28).
The iconic Heeler home is also on the coins.
Bluey and her family refer to cash as "dollarbucks", made-up little kids' language that is taking a hold in mainstream lexicon because of the popularity of the heartfelt cartoon, made for ABC-TV.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said "dollarbuck" coins were the very first Bluey coins. They are collectables only, and won't be put into general circulation.
"This is the Mint's classic storytelling and social culture commentary through coins," Mr Gordon said.
"We hope that through this new Bluey program we are cultivating the coin collector of tomorrow. What better way to start your child's or grandchild's coin collection, than with a Bluey coin?"
Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios.
BBC Studios director of brands and licensing ANZ Kate O'Connor said the coins had a hidden feature.
"These fun and colourful coins encapsulate the playful essence of the beloved TV series, making them a timeless treasure for fans and collectors alike," she said.
"And be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the hidden long dogs."
The ballot, meanwhile, was introduced by the Mint earlier this year to try to put a halt to bots invading its e-shop to buy coins and then re-sell them for inflated prices elsewhere.
It is also a way to make the coins available for genuine collectors and enthusiasts.
Even before the coins were released, the Bluey coins on Tuesday night were being advertised for sale on social media for double the official price, even though there was no way the so-called seller could have had the coins in their possession.
The 2024 Bluey Dollarbucks $1 Coloured Three-Coin Collection is sold as individual coin cards.
It is also available as a three-coin set in a bespoke presentation envelope, designed by Ludo Studio, along with a sticker sheet.
Bluey coins can be purchased via:
