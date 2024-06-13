The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Just sticks now ... but bare with me

Jackie French
By Jackie French
June 13 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Going bare and getting rooted at this time of the year is not about mid-winter fertility rites, and how to dance around a bonfire among your fruit trees without your knickers to ensure a good summer harvest. Given the number of historical poor harvests, this would be a useless gardening tip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.