Just sticks now ... but bare with me

A bare-rooted tree or bush is still a bit of a risk. They may have been left in a hot spot so they've dried out, and the dead looking stick will stay dead, no matter what care you give it. This is one reason gardeners have increasingly wanted potted trees and shrubs, and even potted asparagus. Bare-rooted plants have had a shock, and almost invariably get some root damage either when they are first dug up, or in transit or planting.