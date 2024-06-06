Now more than ever, it's the economy, stupid

"I have purchased in the past seven years two Chinese made SAIC utes," writes Dazza. "After the five-year warranty was up I traded the first one in (we named him Chairman Mao) and bought the second (Mrs Mao). What you get in quality and reliability for the price is fantastic. We live in Central Australia and I do a lot of off-road work in remote communities and a fair bit of four-wheel driving. The only issue has been a broken door handle. On top of that we tow a 42-year-old caravan (Milly) and have no problems at all. I certainly am not a Terry Tightarse, so all I can say is yep, value and reliability for half the price of other utes is a win."