Aric twirls up 20 years on Dancing With The Stars

Charismatic dancer and choreographer Aric Yegudkin has been twirling celebrities around the Dancing With The Stars dance floor for 20 years.
"That's crazy," says the two-time winner of the coveted mirror ball trophy. I was 18, when I joined on the third season. My dance teacher got me an audition. Peter Beck, who is the current executive producer [of the show] is the one who auditioned me for the show way back then, and my studio now is where I did the audition - I took it over."
Yegudkin says he has great memories over the years.
"I guess my favourites are the wins, especially with Ada [Nicodemou] the first time - that's a life changing memory. It put me on the map as a dancer and choreographer. Winning in 2015 was special as it had been a bit of time since I had won.
"It's all pretty special. I just love dancing - all this was like a bonus. It's such a niche thing to do, it's my passion, but who would have thought it would lead to this.
This year he is paired with comedian Nikki Osborne to face judges Craig Revel Horwood, Helen Richey, Sharna Burgess and Mark Wilson.
"She is pretty good. She's not a technical dancer, but she has a really cool groove. Her height was the only issue, but we still have some good crazy lifts. My wife is not really jealous, she's very relaxed about it.
Other celebs strutting their stuff this year are Adam Dovile, Ant Middleton, Ben Cousins, Hayden Quinn, James Stewart, Julie Goodwin, Lisa McCune, Nadia Bartel, Nova Peris and Samantha Jade. This season also sees the versatile Dr Chris Brown as co-host on the balcony, with Sonia Kruger in former host Daryl Somers' role.
"They look very Hollywood. The show needs Sonia's edge and wit. She runs the show, she has charm, she can dance and she's so relatable.
"My wife, who is also on the show, gave Chris some lessons. He could dance, but he's got big feet. Sonia and Todd [McKenney] danced together a lot last season; she might get him [Brown] out there one season, but probably not yet, she'll have to ease him into it.
Yegudkin says success as a dance couple is about finding the strengths and hiding the weaknesses of his partners.
"Ada is tiny, so flips and tricks were easy, and as a good actress she could nail the emotion needed. Performance adds to the character - technique is important, but I think personality is more important. You have to get up close and personal and it takes a couple of weeks with the celebrities. Your are invading their personal space area.
Keeping the dances fresh each season is challenge Yegudkin says.
"Every season I do re-use bit of choreography I have done in the past and put new stuff into it . I know it works, so I change the rest of it and find things my partners are organically good at.
"These guys they go on TV and they are doing something they've never done before. Their TV careers could be riding on this. If they can't get it there are tears and melt downs. It's full on and there is always drama. It's all in a good way.
As for the judges, Yegudkin says Helen is the queen.
"When she speaks everyone listens. She used to be my teacher and she always gives me extra detail after the show. But no, she doesn't show favouritism, she is always my lowest scorer. Craig is really the tough one. He is a mean judge; he's from the UK so he is going to get back on a plane and doesn't care what people think."
Yegudkin says one of his favourite things about doing the show is getting to meet so many "cool" people.
"We become so close during the season; you have such a good time together. We dance, go out to dinner, it's a very social thing - everyone hangs out. Sure it is competitive, but in the end we are all putting on a show. I've made friends for life with my partners; we're always chatting."
As one of the more senior professional dancers, Yegudkin says the younger dancers seek advice from him.
"Everyone always comes to me in terms of what they are not sure of. They ask me stuff and I give them tips with their chore [choreography]. I'm not the oldest - Ian has been there a while."
He says his only frustrations comes when a routine isn't working.
"It could be the costume; there are always little things that present as obstacles and it's usually the time factor - that's the beauty of it. That's what makes it a great TV show.
"I think this is one of the best seasons we have done; I can't wait for it to come out."
