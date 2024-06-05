Meta 'should face criminal sanctions': News Corp chief Michael Miller

Social media giants have been allowed to fuel a mental health crisis and booming scam industry while putting democracy at risk, News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller says.
In a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Miller is calling for new laws with criminal sanctions to force companies like Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, along with TikTok and X, to comply with a "social licence" to operate in Australia.
Executives working for the companies could be charged with criminal offences under the proposed regime, which Mr Miller argues is necessary to force big tech into social responsibility.
In a written speech seen by The Canberra Times ahead of the News Corp chief's NPC address, Mr Miller said the proposed new regime "would be able to make the platforms liable for all content that is amplified, curated, and controlled by their algorithms or recommender engines".
"The licence should require that each platform has an effective consumer complaints handling system, including call centres contactable by telephone with expert staff in Australia," the speech said.
He cited the case of 17-year-old Mac Holdsworth, who tragically took his own life after being the target of sextortion on social media.
Mr Miller said Meta and other social media companies had been allowed to operate with little regulation for too long, after growing powerful under permissive laws in the United States and warned of the danger of the company was allowed to "bully" Australia.
"After Meta had turned off the news in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented that 'Meta were 'prioritising profit over safety' as devastating wildfires forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes," Mr Miller said.
"It's intriguing that Meta has no problem turning off the news, but has a big problem turning off teenage fight clubs, the bullying of young women or scam advertising."
He noted widespread public support for better regulation to prevent social media's harms and called out tech companies for profiting from misogyny, scam factories and "evil videos".
Misinformation and disinformation, designed to cause real harm are leading people down dangerous algorithmic rabbit holes.
"Addiction and doom scrolling are now part of our lives, and we say things to people online we wouldn't dream of saying face to face," he said.
Mr Miller contrasted the behaviour of tech companies with that of mining companies, which have to comply with regulations and pay royalties to operate in Australia.
"No other business can scoop up its competitors and totally dominate a market place," he said.
"Companies wanting to do business here also have to meet our standards and sign up to our rules, laws and expectations."
Mr Miller called for the Albanese government to designate the social media company under the Media Bargaining Code, to force Meta to pay for news.
Meta announced in March that it would not renew deals with media companies, including News Corp, to pay about $70 million a year to host news on its platforms.
While Meta claims to be exiting news because users no longer want it, The Canberra Times revealed in May that the new Meta AI feature is purporting to summarise paywalled news articles, but delivering up inaccurate and misleading content.
