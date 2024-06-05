'I want to be here for a long time': Brumbies secure potential Test bolter

Re-signed rising star Charlie Cale wants to be an ACT Brumby "for a long time" as he prepares to make his comeback in a do-or-die quarter-final.
Cale has signed a one-year extension to stay with the Brumbies until the end of 2025, with the deal announced days out from a must-win showdown against the Otago Highlanders at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
The 23-year-old will make his return from injury in a major boost against a Highlanders outfit which boasts nine chances to the under-strength side which finished the regular season.
Cale has emerged as a genuine Wallabies bolter in the midst of a breakout Super Rugby Pacific campaign, and he has timed his return to perfection after a high ankle sprain kept him sidelined for the final three weeks of the regular season.
"The contract process can be long but when it's done, I get to stay at a place I call home," Cale said.
"I love the Brumbies, I was born in Sydney, but I call this place home now, they took a chance on me. I want to be here, and I want to be here for a long time."
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named Cale to start at No.8 while Jahrome Brown returns at flanker, with Rory Scott and Cadeyrn Neville falling out of the 23-man squad.
"He's got good presence at lineout time, he's good in the wide channels with his ball-carrying, he's a very dynamic, athletic player," Larkham said.
"Hopefully there's still a hangover of the connection from the last time he was out there with the boys.
"We've had a settled team, certainly a very settled back line. We've had a fairly settled team throughout the year and Charlie has been a big part of that so hopefully those combinations come back.
"He's been really good for us this year."
Harry Vella has been tasked with filling the void left by two Wallabies at loosehead prop with James Slipper [calf] and Blake Schoupp [shoulder] both sidelined by injury. Rhys van Nek and Sefo Kautai are the props on the bench.
Brumbies officials have been working to re-sign Cale while also trying to lock down Tom Hooper with the NSW Waratahs understood to be making a play for the 199 centimetre forward.
"My manager is sorting that out at the moment and hopefully it all works out in my favour," Hooper said.
"At the moment, I'm just really focusing on my footy and getting really good performances in, and trying to push for a starting spot and pushing my teammates all along the way because I know it's going to take 35 blokes to win the grand final, it's not going to be 23.
"I'm making sure I'm pushing really hard for that and my future will sort itself out after that."
Rugby Australia's decision to shut down the Melbourne Rebels has flooded the market with lock Tuaina Taii Tualima linked to the Brumbies, who are close to finalising new deals with Noah Lolesio and Corey Toole.
The looming finals run will be the last for Tamati Tua, Connal McInerney and Darcy Swain in ACT colours before they leave.
