'Don't take venues for granted': Civic live music venue to close

A popular live music venue in Civic is closing down after five years in business.
Sideway will host its last gigs over the next two weeks, before closing for good on June 14.
The owners Nico, Tim, and Fin announced the closure on Instagram, saying it was "impossible to put everything into words".
They described managing the venue as "stressful, maddening, life affirming" and "totally worthwhile".
"The mission was very simple. We thought cool things were missing in Canberra in the music, art, and performance world. We tried our best to address that. We're proud of what we did," they said.
"We've learnt many things along the way so here's our ten cents: Don't take venues for granted. Show up, buy tickets, buy drinks, support the arts."
The venue hosted live music events several times a week, as well as comedy nights, release parties and fundraising events.
Sideway has been running out of the Melbourne Building since early 2019.
Well-known Canberra artists Genesis Owusu and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers mourned the loss of the venue.
"What's even the point anymore!!!" Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers said.
"We quit."
READ MORE:
Teen Jesus and the Jesus Teasers played a Halloween gig at Sideway in 2023.
Genesis commented on the venue's Instagram page, farewelling the well-loved venue.
"Goodnight, sweet prince," he said.
The announcement comes as the Australian music industry continues to grapple with a changing economic and social climate.
Major festivals Splendour in the Grass and Groovin' The Moo cancelled their 2024 shows in March and April.
Several local venues told The Canberra Times their bottom lines have been hit by the rising cost-of-living, with less patrons coming in the doors and less purchases at the bar.
On their Instagram page, Sideway's owners thanked the staff, musicians and patrons of the Civic bar.
"The talented artists, free spirits, generous dancers, committed regulars, all the crews who have played here and above all, the staff who have kept the feel and energy of Sideway kind and open."
"We hope you loved, smiled, danced and shared a joyful moment at our venue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.