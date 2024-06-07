Charismatic comedian has the last laugh as wannabe action star

Die Hart 2: Die Harter
(M, 92 minutes)
3 stars
I've not become so old and set in my ways that I can't change my mind occasionally or am not prepared to give things a second or third go.
So despite not ever really thinking much of the American comedian Kevin Hart, his comedy or his acting, I really liked his self-deprecating spirit of good humour as the host of the recent Netflix Roast of Tom Brady, and so I actually put my hand up to review this new straight-to-Amazon-Prime Kevin Hart film.
In that Roast, comedian Nicky Glazer says that Kevin "wakes up every morning at 4am to make another crappy movie" and he rolls around laughing at the joke and nods his head in agreement, and so I'm glad to see the that even Kevin Hart is on the same page as me at least.
With my more positive frame of mind, I watched Die Hart 2: Die Harter in the spirit in which it was made, not meant for any intellectual stimulation, just as amusing time-passing, and I was amused.
While you don't need to have seen it, this film is actually a sequel to Hart's television series Die Hart that ran from 2020 to 2023 and starred Kevin Hart playing a "meta" version of himself, a big-time Hollywood comedian-turned-actor who wanted to, implausibly, become an action film star despite being short and unfit and not leading-man material.
In Die Hart 2, ignoring most of whatever plot points might have existed in that series, Kevin Hart plays Kevin Hart, a Hollywood B-list star who is still trying his hardest to be an action star.
He disgusts his poor manager by staging a violent kidnapping attempt in a restaurant that Kevin appears to single-handedly disarm to try and prove to her that he is action star material, the criminals all being trained actors.
So great is this desire from a man who seems to have everything but wants more, that when a very dodgy-looking film producer brings him in for a meeting and tells him that he is in fact already being filmed, covertly and documentary-style, for a reality action series, Kevin absolutely believes it to be true.
Being so excited about what this new reality series might mean for his career, Kevin goes about his life with a new-found confidence.
Actually, Kevin is being targeted by some real-life crooks at this time, whether they're part of this fake reality TV show construct or whether their timing is just really serendipitous, but Kevin's friends catch on to the real danger immediately.
His best friend and driver Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre's mum Cynthia (Paula Pell), and Kevin's occasional co-star friend Jordan (Nathalie Emmanuel) try to tell him, or at least to keep him out of danger.
Die Hart 2's fun premise is that as Kevin stumbles across near-death experiences, his training as an actor on previous films strangely is what is keeping him alive, as well as his belief that he's just walking into "prop" explosions and "staged" fights set up for him by a crew of stunt people.
Tripper Clancy's script is amusing enough, but it is the way the words are brought to life by some big personalities who have their own delivery and rhythm that makes the film laugh-out-loud in plenty of places.
Ben Schwartz I love from playing John-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation and Paula Pell I love from Girls 4 Eva; both are very funny, very ridiculous.
Of the film's many extended support roles, John Cena, who was also in the series, is the most fun. But Kevin Hart is also great, very charismatic, and the fight choreography deserves recognition.
I gave the film that "M", it doesn't need a formal classification as it didn't hit cinemas.
