'There's a bitter feud that comes around each year': Raiders star backs Queensland bounce back

Sorry Grace Kemp, but Canberra Raiders teammate Cheyelle Robins-Reti is backing Queensland for a State of Origin bounce back.
Canberra's NRLW squad will watch Origin II at Raiders HQ on Thursday night, with Robins-Reti revealing it was semi-finals or bust for their second season in the competition.
Origin initiates a bitter family feud for Robins-Reti, with the New Zealand international backing Raiders prop Sophie Holyman and the Maroons to level the series in a sold-out game two at Newcastle.
That's despite also having Green Machine prop Grace Kemp playing for the NSW Sky Blues on Thursday night.
Robins-Reti might be a New Zealand international, but Origin's always ignited a divisive passion in her family.
She's jumped onboard the Queenslanders due to her father's time spent living in the Banana State.
"I'll probably have to go for the Maroons - part of my family have been going for the Maroons for quite awhile now and I'm sure they'll do one better than last game," she said.
"We do have a bit of family up there [in Queensland], but my dad used to live in Brisbane and worked there.
"There's always been a battle - my nan takes half the family to the Maroons side and then my grandad takes the NSW side.
"There's a bitter feud that comes around each year, but it's just good banter."
The Raiders started their second pre-season this week and Robins-Reti had a clear goal already in sight.
They narrowly missed out on NRLW finals in their maiden campaign last year, giving them a clear goal for 2024.
"Obviously to get towards that semi-final round at least and obviously you'd love to win a premiership," Robins-Reti said.
"I think by the first game, just making sure that all our skills are pretty sharp as a unit and then just build on that and get better and better."
Robins-Reti spent her off-season playing rugby union back in her native New Zealand before arriving back in Canberra last week.
Having started her career in rugby, the 27-year-old returned to her roots during the off-season - playing for Matatu in this year's Super Rugby Aupiki.
While there were obvious skills that translated between the two codes, she also felt it was important for her mentally to have something to fill the void between NRLW campaigns.
The Raiders finished mid-September last year - meaning there was almost nine months break before their pre-season started.
"Obviously attributes in union switch over to league as well, but it just helped me keep up with my skills - aside from the conditioning that we were getting sent for here at Raiders," Robins-Reti said.
"But it's definitely just helped the mental space too so I'm not just training for eight months straight running some lines.
"It was good to get in a team environment and keep those skills up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.