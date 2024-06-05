Bunfight: Bunnings cans vegan sausage sizzle fundraiser for animal sanctuary

A Canberra region animal sanctuary says it was planning to hold two vegan sausage sizzles at Bunnings in Fyshwick but both have been cancelled because the store wanted them to provide a "beef option".
Little Oak Sanctuary co-founder Kate Luke said she was taken aback by the request because she had previously held three successful vegan-only sausage sizzles at Bunnings in Fyshwick, Belconnen and Gungahlin over the past five or six years.
"We are not going to sell the bodies of the animals we are trying to save, not now not ever," she said.
Bunnings has been contacted for comment.
Ms Luke, with her partner and co-founder James, runs the farm animal-rescue sanctuary on the Kings Highway at Manar, between Canberra and Braidwood.
With the sanctuary now holding its winter appeal for hay, feed and vet care over the colder months, the sausage sizzles were expected to raise several thousands of dollars to add to the appeal.
Ms Luke said the sanctuary had booked a community sausage sizzle at the Fyshwick Bunnings for June 23 and was offered another one, on August 4, by the store's activities officer.
On Tuesday this week, Ms Luke received a phone call from the same activities officer saying they had seen the sanctuary's posts on Facebook promoting the event as a vegan sausage sizzle. The activities officer said the sanctuary had to provide "a beef option" or else could not proceed with either barbecue.
"Obviously, we are not willing to do this. We are not going to sell the bodies of the animals we are trying to save, not now not ever," Ms Luke told sanctuary followers on Facebook on Wednesday.
Ms Luke said she had been planning this week to purchase more than $1000 worth of sausages for the upcoming barbecues but luckily had not yet bought them.
"A lot of effort has gone into organising this event, and we were counting on the funds for our winter fundraiser, we are devastated that Bunnings has made this decision," she said.
Ms Luke said previous vegan-only sausage sizzles held by the sanctuary for wildlife affected by the drought in past years had been successful.
"We had a great response because there is a whole section of the community who usually cannot participate in a Bunnings sausage sizzle," she said.
"We had people travelling from Tuggeranong to Gungahlin just to buy a vegan sausage sandwich at the barbecue."
If people did not want like the vegan sausages, they didn't buy them and that had been the end of it, she said.
Ms Luke said the Bunnings' application form for community barbecues stated: "Please discuss with your store if you would like to sell sausages that cater to specific dietary, lifestyle, and religious preferences, such as vegetarian, vegan, organic, Kosher or Halal"
"Is it policy to discuss this with the store so they can flat-out tell you you can't do it? Because this wastes everyone's time," she said.
Ms Luke said she had written to the head office of Bunnings seeking clarification on what food could be offered at its community barbecues.
The Little Oak Sanctuary is now caring for more than 300 rescued farm animals including sheep, cattle, horses, pigs and roosters.
It was where Canberra's famous Chris the sheep spent his final years until he passed away in 2019.
The link to donate to the Little Oak Sanctuary Winter Appeal is here.
