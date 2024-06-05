The Canberra Times
Defence has cut nearly 1000 contractors: Moriarty

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 5 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 1:52pm
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has provided an update on the department's goals to reduce reliance on contractors. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has provided an update on the department's goals to reduce reliance on contractors. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has told Senate estimates the department has cut its contractors by 948, but still needs to reduce numbers significantly by December.

