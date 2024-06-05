Defence has cut nearly 1000 contractors: Moriarty

Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has told Senate estimates the department has cut its contractors by 948, but still needs to reduce numbers significantly by December.
As part of a broader government effort to reduce reliance on external labour, Defence has committed to cutting 2000 contractor roles from its books by the end of 2024.
Addressing senators on Wednesday, Mr Moriarty said the agency had reduced contractors by 948 positions, and contributed $272 million worth of savings by reducing external labour.
"We are committed to a reduction of 2000 contractors by December this year and have so far reduced the number of contractors by 948," the Defence boss said.
"However, more work is required. it will take time to change our resourcing approach especially in our tight labour market, but I believe we are on the right path."
Cultural change within the department, and across Defence forces, would be key to this drive, Mr Moriarty said.
"As we seek to recruit, retain and grow our workforce, we are implementing the cultural change that is essential to ensuring that Defence is an organisation that people want to join and where they want to stay," he said.
Defence last year introduced a moratorium on entering contracts with former staff within 12 months of them leaving the department.
The ban applies to outsourced positions which would normally be undertaken by APS or ADF personnel, known as "Above the Line" roles, rather than outsourced service providers or consultants with specialist skills.
