Killer thriller is not what it seems: it's fun, flippant and sexy

This all sounds fun and flippant. And it is. Then Gary's raunchy alias, Ron, falls for a beautiful woman, Madison/Maddy (Adria Arjona), who wants to hire him to knock off her husband, before he finds an opportunity to kill her himself. Ron, already more than a little smitten, refuses to take her payment, telling her to use it to make a new life for herself. After she walks out of the diner, they hook up again and begin a steamy affair, meeting for sex while leading their separate lives.

