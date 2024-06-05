Canberra home builder admits to assaulting 8-month-pregnant wife

A Canberra home builder has admitted to repeatedly assaulting his ex-wife, including when the woman was eight months pregnant and he described their unborn child as "that little c--- inside of you".
"I rule the roost of this house, you should worship the f---ing ground I walk on ... you're a mutt, I'm the boss," Brendan Lionel Howe told the "acutely vulnerable" mother during a drunken rage.
The 35-year-old man has admitted to aggressively berating his then-partner after grabbing her shoulders and pushing her against a wall for about 45 seconds, giving her the feeling of being lifted off the ground.
He returned shortly after, pinned her against a wall with his forearm and threatened to kill her if she ever left him.
The day his ACT Supreme Court trial was set to begin, Howe pleaded guilty to a string of family violence charges being three counts of assault and one count of property damage.
His victim, who has consented to being identified in media reporting, eloquently outlined the effects of Howe's abuse in court on Wednesday when she read out a tearful victim impact statement.
"Leaving your abuser and having the strength to report it is like lighting a match and setting your own life on fire," she said.
"You watch it burn before your very eyes and all the while you are absolutely terrified of what's to come."
The victim described living in fear of the man who claimed loving her and had promised to protect her.
"I had no one to protect me from you ... your temper is frightening and out of control," she said.
Howe's LinkedIn page lists him as director of Canberra business Homes by Howe.
Governor-General David Hurley publicly apologised two years ago after starring in a 2020 social media video to endorse Howe and his building company, which had renovated the official's home.
On Wednesday, the court heard about other violent incidents taking place between 2018 and 2022 when Howe and the victim were married.
One evening, the victim picked up one of the pair's dogs to stop Howe from making the animal uncomfortable by squeezing its pimples.
"Don't push me, don't f---ing push me to the point I'll do something I'll regret. I pay for those dogs so I'll do whatever I f---ing want, you don't tell me what to do," he said.
Three years later, Howe screamed at the victim that he was "going to f---ing kill you". Another month later, he damaged a door by striking it during an argument.
Prosecutor David Swan said Howe's behaviour spoke of a "profound sense of entitlement he had over the complainant and his family in general."
During sentencing proceedings, the court heard arguments about whether Howe was remorseful for his crimes.
While defence barrister Murugan Thangaraj SC described Howe's letter of apology to the court as "genuine", Justice Louise Taylor said it was "careful".
"Careful reading of the letter from Mr Howe seems to me to be walking a very fine line between accepting responsibility and failure to nominate exactly who he caused distress and hurt to," the judge said.
Mr Swan asked the court to consider Howe's "lack of victim empathy" and said the man's moral culpability was high.
Mr Thangaraj said the crimes were spontaneous and not "gratuitous violence for violence's sake".
"It was inexcusable but it was someone who wasn't able to properly deal with stress the way others can and should," the barrister said.
Howe, who has previously spent two days in custody for his crimes, is set to learn his fate on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.