What happened to the woman in Pialligo? Post-mortem may hold the clues

Mystery continues to surround the death of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found at the bottom of the stairs in a "shed residence" at Pialligo in late May.
Police took a 52-year-old man into custody and later released him.
Coroner Ken Archer has confirmed that a post-mortem examination of the woman's body has been performed by the ACT forensic pathologist Professor Johan Duflou and the Coroner is now "waiting on a report from him".
"The further investigation of the death will be informed by the opinions expressed by the forensic pathologist," the Coroner's office has advised.
"It would be inappropriate at this stage to comment further," he said.
The woman's name has not been released, however police believe the death is suspicious and homicide detectives are continuing investigations.
Police were called to the Pialligo semi-rural property on Kallaroo Rd around 9.45am on Tuesday, May 28.
It has not been revealed who made the call to police.
The 52-year-old man was arrested later that day, but was released without charge the following morning. Police had been planning to hold a media conference on the incident but cancelled it, issuing only a brief statement.
Police say they have spoken to other people who live at the property on Kallaroo Road. They also warned neighbours not to talk to media.
While police have no legislative power to prevent a member of the public talking to media, they said they will take this action "on occasion when an active investigation is underway".
"Police ask witnesses to refrain from commenting publicly about the incident so as not to influence other witnesses and possible court proceedings," they said in a statement.
