The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What happened to the woman in Pialligo? Post-mortem may hold the clues

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mystery continues to surround the death of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found at the bottom of the stairs in a "shed residence" at Pialligo in late May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.