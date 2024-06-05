The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra medico helps Aussies turn back the clock on new TV show

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra medico Dr Nick Coatsworth is fronting a new national health program on Channel Nine called Do You Want to Live Forever?, which will be less about blue zone diets and advice from anti-ageing moguls and more about practical tips that anyone can try at home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.