PM Anthony Albanese appears to have lost the plot

It seems that Prime Minister Albanese has lost the plot. First he miscalculated how his excessive promotion of the Voice would alienate a large proportion of the population. This was not helped by the involvement of large sporting organisations, big business and Qantas.
It was further compounded by politicising John Farnham's popular song You are the Voice and the endless letters from people implying that those who did not support the Voice were somehow tainted.
As someone who spent years administering First Nations matters for a large Commonwealth Department, and attending numerous ATSIC meetings, I expressed concern in the media, right at the onset, that Albanese was mishandling something which should have gone through with little argument.
I was criticised for raising this by numerous letter writers who should bear some responsibility for the failure of the referendum.
I believe Albanese's preoccupation with the subject resulted in him taking his eye off the ball in respect to the cost of living, the HECS/HELP debt, immigration and refugee policy, illegal immigrants, domestic violence, and the oversight of the Administrative Review Panel to name a few.
He seemed more interested in being seen at football matches, the tennis, various pop concerts and overseas travel.
His seemingly relaxed attitude to the bullying by China and his cosying up to India's Narendra Modi and Jacinda Ardern did not impress me at all.
He has his strengths but leading the nation is not one of them.
Because the opposition is woeful I am hoping he will pass the batten on to someone more suitable such as Penny Wong, Tania Plibersek or Jim Chalmers.
Thursday, June 6, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day; one of the turning points of history of the 20th century.
On that day men and women from the surviving Western democracies began the long march to Germany to rid the world of the scourge of Nazism. On the day 150,000 troops landed on five beaches in Normandy. They were supported by hundreds of thousands more including 3,200 Australians.
I'll be marking the day by re-watching the classic film The Longest Day prior to attending the Last Post ceremony at the AWM. As quoted in The Longest Day "Jon has a long moustache" [the message to the French resistance]. Lest We Forget.
Trump said he does not mind going to jail following his fraud conviction. But he also said the people might not stand for it and might reach breaking point. I am pretty sure Trump wouldn't mind that either. It would be January 6 all over again in his coded statement to his supporters. No wonder the man is regarded a menace to America's democracy.
There is zero moral equivalence between how Israel and Hamas fight one another ("No good guys here", Letters, June 3).
The enormous loss of life in Gaza over the last eight months shows precisely why Israel resisted launching a ground invasion to root out Hamas since it usurped control of the enclave in a violent coup in 2007. But Hamas' despicable massacre on October 7 forced Israel into a war it did not want.
Unlike Israel, Hamas has shown zero interest in preventing the loss of life of Palestinians. It built hundreds of kilometres of tunnels to protect its fighters but not one bomb shelter for Gazans.
Instead, it turned Gazans into human shields by deliberately embedding its fighters and terror infrastructure in and under Gaza's civilian areas.
In contrast, Israel has tried to minimise civilian casualties by making millions of leaflet drops, telephone calls and text messages to warn people of impending military operations. It has also established safe zones where civilians can seek shelter.
It is clear that Hamas bears sole responsibility for thousands of dead Gazans, not Israel.
Stewart Bath on tailgating (Letters, June 2) says "defensive driving people years ago calculated that if you do the safe thing and fall back to a safe distance, and do that many times, you arrive at your destination a few seconds later than otherwise".
Now this may be true for the first person to slow down, however, mathematicians at the University of Exeter proved that this sort of braking has a ripple effect that can in fact bring following traffic to a standstill.
It explains those mysterious traffic jams that seem to have no cause.
In the few times I travel the Tuggeranong Parkway in evening peak hour it is often apparent and it creates situations even more dangerous than the action causing the initial braking. The same effect is also observable on the M31 in busy periods and in my opinion exacerbated by adaptive cruise control.
I think it is why flash Euopean SUVs whizz past me only to be caught within a couple of kilometres trailing along behind a slower car and we play leapfrog down the highway.
Those of us who lived in Canberra during the 1973 oil crisis were told by the NRMA and others to drive at a steady speed and minimise braking to maximise fuel efficiency. It actually made a notable difference to fuel consumption and my journey to work from Woden to Lyneham almost five minutes faster.
It would be so good if many of our federal ministers and their shadow ministers would find their ego satisfaction as practising members of Actors' Equity, leaving their well-funded positions open for those informed members of our community who care about the future of of our nation, rather than their own.
No room here to discuss the destructive ACT self-glorifying Legislative Assembly, which is systematically destroying what used to be regarded as the nation's "bush capital" of which we were so proud.
No place for racism in Australia? You must be joking.
The British Empire and Australian society was founded on racism, pillage, murder, and genocide.
Australian history is littered with the dead. Just ask the original inhabitants of this continent.
The Union Jack on the Aussie flag is a symbol of racism. The odour of racism still hangs around politics in this country.
Judy Bamberger asks why a liberation movement would invite harm on its own people - and hence the credibility of Hamas's claim to be one (Letters, June 3).
In season one of Das Boot, Communist WWII resistance leader Carla explained how provoking German reprisals on the local French population continued a key recruiting tool they had developed during the Spanish Civil War.
In Hamas's case, this is supplemented by the more immediate goal of turning the world against Israel. Dastardly as this all is, Israel must nevertheless appreciate this reality in forming its strategy.
The government estimated that light rail stage 2A would produce only $150 million worth of benefits, but would cost $296 million. It then committed $81 million to raise London Circuit, and another $181 million to retrofit existing trams, buy new trams and expand the tram depot.
Transport Minister Chris Steel recklessly accepted Canberra Metro's $577 offer to build and operate stage 2a, despite knowing that it represented a 184 per cent cost blowout on a project whose costs would be more than five times its benefits.
Referring to a much smaller project, The Canberra Times says, "the public is left with little assurance the people who got it wrong to the tune of $77.7 million have genuinely learnt their lesson and will not be in a position to make the same mistakes ... Mr Steel's first task is to repair this culture that allowed such a monumental waste of public money" ("Fresh assurance needed in ACT government's $77m fallout," June 3).
Unless Steel were to first sanction himself for a waste of $577 million, it would be hypocritical for him to sanction "consequences" for the public servants whose actions wasted a mere $77.7 million.
ACT hospitals are mandating mask wearing again. That's equivalent to me putting up chicken wire at home to stop the flies and mosquitoes getting in.
And when scientists say ski seasons will be shorter they join a long line of their predecessors who said we'd never see rain again, that we were heading for an ice age and that red wine was good - and then bad - and then good again. And so on. But don't you dare question the science; at least not until they say it's time to do so.
I have to disagree with Mario Stivala about comedians (Letters, May 31). President Zelensky of Ukraine has proved himself to be an outstanding leader and he was a comedian in a previous life.
When there was strong antagonism between Christians and Jews, Muslims often played a mediating role. Now that there is strong antagonism between Muslims and Jews the role of mediator falls to Christian (or post-Christian) countries.
A wonderful article by Dr Jennifer Rayner ("Nuclear agenda is Dutton's dead cat", June 1). It was about "dead cats" being thrown on the table in Parliament and Mr Dutton. Thank you Dr Rayner. Your article was brilliant, inspirational and right on the money.
At $620,000, words may come easily but then perhaps the minister just needs to "shorten" his speeches.
The learned gentlemen sparring over "woke" are using derogatory distractions practised by our leaders over the last 30 years to extend the time our society has wasted in addressing real issues. The learned ladies writing here use plain English with memorable clarity.
Rod Holesgrove (Letters, June 3) misses the point that large areas of regrowth generated by recent wildfires will pose a very high fire risk for many decades. This risk will need to be mitigated with strategically applied controlled burning to reduce fuel loads making a contribution. Your suggestions on how to mitigate this major risk Rod?
Lucille Rogers (Letters, June 1), a Jew, finds Canberra's pro-Palestinian protesters inspirational. I take it she is not acquainted with the father who was woken early on October 7 to be told both his daughters had been raped, mutilated and murdered at a music festival.
Does Bob McDonald (Letters, June 5) really need to tow all those heavy objects, or does he just want to? And does he know that pollution is killing the future of families, not least because fossil fuel emissions are the greatest threat to children's health?
If one becomes who one hangs around with Australia is balanced precariously in allying itself to the US which is colluding with Netanyahu on Gaza while sanctioning the International Criminal Court. It also has millions of people who support a convicted felon for president.
NDIS is a must for Australia. It shows that we care for those who are in need. Those who cheat the government's efforts should be punished severely.
