'We shout everyone a beer': Brumbies, brews and buses in Canberra turf war

Those "northsiders couldn't catch a cold, let alone a bus", Ben Alexander grins.
But slashing the price of a schooner might help the north's cause as the ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby quarter-final finds itself at the centre of a light-hearted turf war in Canberra.
The RUC in Turner has challenged The Dock at Kingston Foreshore to a battle of the buses, with the pubs battling to see who can get the most fans on a bus from their venue to Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
And The RUC has even cut the price of a Tooheys New schooner to $5.90 for the day - the same price it was the last time the Brumbies won a full Super Rugby competition.
"If the Brumbies win we shout everyone a beer when we get back on the bus. For the last couple of years we haven't lost at home and it's been stinging us," former Brumbies prop and The Dock co-owner Alexander said.
"I can't even remember the last time we lost at home. We'll [usually] get 30 to 60 on our bus, we get a good turnout. Even when the Brumbies are away, we get 50 to 80 or so to watch away games.
"We're looking forward to the boys sending a big message for the finals. The real season starts now, it's a three-game season and I'm looking forward to the boys sending a message."
But the man behind The RUC - Alexander's former colts coach Jeremy Wilcox - is confident Brumbies fans will flock from the north on Saturday.
"We have no doubt, being the spiritual home of ACT rugby for 60 years, we reckon we've got it all over Benny A," Wilcox said.
"We actually know each other. When he played colts for ANU, I was the coach. When we were taking photos, he was trying to do a Mike Tyson and take it seriously, but I just couldn't keep a straight face.
"It would be really good to get a stack of people to the stadium like they used to get. When they won the Super comp, we've often had the after party here and it's been absolutely massive with players and supporters. It would be good to get those days back."
The Brumbies are tapping into Rugby Australia's allocated finals marketing budget in a bid to lure fans to Canberra Stadium this weekend.
A mechanical bull will be stationed inside the gates, the Brumbies choir will recite the team song and punters could even walk away richer with a $1000 half-time giveaway.
Flame-throwers will line the perimeter of the playing field while live music will ring out from the southern end of the ground.
A crowd figure of 8648 - recorded during a Saturday afternoon triumph over the Wellington Hurricanes - stands as the Brumbies' best this season.
"There's a fair bit of atmosphere we're trying to create this weekend. Obviously it's hard to create an atmosphere without people," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.
"We've got a few things organised to try and create a good atmosphere, but the people really create the best atmosphere for us. Any time there's a really good atmosphere, the players have more confidence, they play with more confidence, and the game is a better spectacle.
"We're here representing the community, that's always what the Brumbies have been about. We're representing this city and this region on the international stage."
