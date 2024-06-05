The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why 'Team Australia' needs a new sports diplomacy game plan

By Stuart Murray
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Writing of the unique place of sport in Australian society, the celebrated US travel writer Bill Bryson once wrote "truly, never has there been a more sporting nation ... it is a wonder in such a vigorous and active society that there is anyone left to form an audience".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.