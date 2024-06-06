'They've given everything': Brumbies ready for final roll of the dice

There was a time Tamati Tua spent years in the wilderness trying to add to his one Super Rugby cap, a time Darcy Swain was called soft by academy coaches in Queensland, a time Connal McInerney knocked on a school teacher's office door wondering why he'd been overlooked for a high school gala day.
"They've given everything" to the ACT Brumbies since, and the chance to send off a handful of teammates as champions is driving Stephen Larkham's squad into a sudden-death Super Rugby Pacific finals series.
Tua, Swain and McInerney are poised to leave the Brumbies at the end of the season, with a quarter-final showdown against the Otago Highlanders on Saturday likely to be their final outing at Canberra Stadium.
Western Force-bound Swain will start at lock and Tua at inside centre to start a finals series which looms as their final roll of the dice to bring a drought-breaking title in Canberra, while McInerney was left out of the match day 23 in favour of Billy Pollard and Liam Bowron.
Club officials have been planning to unveil a handful of roster changes with Tua, Swain and McInerney given a farewell at a private function earlier this week.
"It was quite emotional and you can see what the club means to them," Larkham said.
"We've certainly spoken about the opportunity that presents in front of us right now as a group, knowing these games coming up for us are going to be the last games we have as a group.
"It's a special time, we have got a special group of players at the moment and we want to make sure that we're putting our best performance out there for everyone in the club.
"The guys that are playing obviously have a job to do to make sure they get that performance right. The guys that aren't playing this weekend have got to make sure they're preparing the team as best as they can for the game.
"The guys that are leaving are same as all the guys that have left in the past, they've given everything to the club. They wouldn't be a part of the club if they didn't have that in their nature. We certainly thank them all for everything they've done, but right now we've certainly got a big job in front of us."
A win over the Highlanders would - provided the top two teams in the Hurricanes and Blues win their respective quarter-finals - send the Brumbies to Eden Park for a semi-final next week.
But Larkham is refusing to look beyond the Highlanders, who have won four of their past five games in Canberra dating back to a 2016 quarter-final.
It is one of the more impressive records for an away team at Canberra Stadium, where the Brumbies are unbeaten this year and have lost just three times since the competition was rebranded Super Rugby Pacific in 2022.
"When we played them over in Otago earlier in the year, the boys came out of that game pretty bruised, pretty beaten up. We're expecting much the same," Larkham said.
"Their forward pack is pretty dominant with their carries, with their tackles, and around the breakdown. We're prepping for that.
"They've also got some dangerous players in the back line. Across the board in their back line, from nine to 15 they're all very handy with ball in hand. We've got our work cut out for us there."
