Young girl assaulted in 'unprovoked' attack at a Tuggeranong bus stop

Two 13-year-old girls, an elderly man and staff at Big W have been assaulted in a series of "unprovoked" attacks in Tuggeranong.
The victims were allegedly attacked by two teenage girls, who caused "serious" injuries, police say.
One 13-year-old was allegedly assaulted by the two teenage girls around 1.35 pm on May 31 while getting off a bus in Erindale. She suffered significant injuries, including having her braces dislodged.
Police allege the same two teenage girls, along with several other teenagers, attacked an elderly man and staff in Big W the following day at the Tuggeranong Town Centre.
Another 13-year-old girl was also allegedly attacked by the pair at the Tuggeranong bus interchange the afternoon of June 1. She was seriously injured as a result of the assault, suffering from spinal fractures.
The two teenage girls were located and arrested nearby a short time later, police say.
They faced court on June 3, charged with joint commission assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police say they have already spoken to a number of witnesses, however would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed these incidents who have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with mobile phone footage of the attacks is asked to contact police.
There may also have been other incidents involving this group around the same time, police say. Anyone who was a victim of these attacks in urged to contact police.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7762753. Information can be provided anonymously.
