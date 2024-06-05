Birdsnest, chicken show, Beatles anniversary and Geek Markets

The Royal Canberra Poultry Show is on this weekend at Exhibition Park in Canberra and open to the public.
More than 3500 birds will be on display in the Budawang Pavilion from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 8.15am to 2pm on Sunday.
There will be chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowl.
Entry is $5. Children aged under 16 years have free entry.
There will be an egg competition, market stalls, coffee and food vans, experts on hand to answer all your poultry questions and a purebred poultry auction.
Celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles' 1964 tour to Australia at the Vinyl Lounge at the National Film and Sound Archive on Friday afternoon.
Bring your favourite Beatles tracks and "get back, get back, get back to where you once belonged".
Book now to reserve your spot at https://tickets.nfsa.gov.au/Events/VINYL-LOUNGE
Drinks and snacks available from 5pm and the vinyl starts turning at 5.30pm on Friday.
Everyone knows Birdsnest is an online fashion sensation - but its upcoming market day is all about shopping at its bricks and mortar store in Cooma.
Put Saturday, June 22 in your diary when Birdsnest will have more than 4000 pre-loved styles, samples and seconds for sales at discounted rates. Sizes 8-22. Prices starting at $2.
The market day is from 8am to 1pm at the Birdsnest building, 232 Sharp Street, Cooma. Entry is free. Coffee and donuts will be available for purchase.
EFTPOS only and bring your own shopping bag. Ten per cent of sales will be donated to the Save the Children Gaza Appeal.
The Geek Markets are on Saturday at Exhibition Park in Canberra from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Comics, cosplay, video games, action figures, TV and movie merch, trading card tournaments, community groups, LEGO and vinyl among the attractions.
