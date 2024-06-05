'We understand': Two more stars join Canberra exodus, another undecided

Canberra United winger Nikki Flannery's set to be the next player to depart the beleaguered A-League Women club with the Melbourne Victory tipped to be her destination.
The news comes off the back of Sasha Grove announcing her departure on Wednesday, with Western United her new club.
She'll join former United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, who announced her move south on Friday.
It's believed Sydney FC were also interested in landing Grove, but Western United won out in the battle for her signature.
Canberra United have also lost star forward Vesna Milivojevic, who signed for Swedish club IFK Norrkoping in April.
Flannery's imminent move would mean they've lost four of their best players, including two Young Matildas, in the past two months.
Milivojevic was United's second-highest goal scorer last season with 10 goals, while Fannery was their equal-leader and second in the ALW for assists with seven - the same number as Matildas star Michelle Heyman helped create.
It's believed Heyman wants to focus on her Olympic Games campaign with Australia before deciding on where her future lies.
She was part of Australia's 18-woman squad bound for Paris announced on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old was Canberra's leading scorer with 17 goals last season - equalling Sam Kerr's record for goals scored in an ALW season.
They've also lost their starting goalkeeper and the versatile Grove could fill a number of roles.
Grove's announcement was a further blow to Canberra United, whose future was up in the air until the ACT government came to the rescue with a financial bail-out for the ALW club.
Capital Football, who run United, couldn't guarantee the club's future due to the escalating costs of running an ALW team.
While the $200,000 one-off payment has ensured they'll be part of the ALW next summer, there's no guarantees beyond the 2024-25 campaign.
Grove took to social media to thank everyone who helped her in her journey.
"Thanks to everyone who has supported me in my time at CU, it has meant the absolute most," she posted on Instagram.
As a club we completely understand the position that both players found themselves in as they sought longer contracts and new challenges, outside of what we are able to put on the table.- Samantha Farrow
Capital Football were in the process of appointing a coach for next season, with interviews being conducted this week.
United chief executive Samantha Farrow said they couldn't compete with the longer-term contracts other ALW clubs were offering.
"Over the past week we have said goodbye to two of our young stars in Young Matildas Chloe Lincoln and Sasha Grove and, whilst this is extremely disappointing, we wish both of these players the very best for the future," Farrow said.
"As a club we completely understand the position that both players found themselves in as they sought longer contracts and new challenges, outside of what we are able to put on the table.
"That is the position we find ourselves in at present.
"We ask our members to bear with us during this time whilst we finalise our coaching appointment, following which we will start to announce player signings for the forthcoming season."
