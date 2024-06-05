Storm clouds gather as heavy rain sweeps in

Very heavy rain is forecast for Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned that more than 100 millimeters could fall in some parts between Canberra and the coast between Wollongong and Bega.
For Canberra itself, the downpours are likely to be lighter but still heavy at 10 to 40 millimetres.
But it's giving a hundred per cent chance of some rain, "heavy falls possible. Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning".
"With the potential for well over 100 millimetres in some places, we are expecting to see flood impacts," weather forecaster Christie Johnson said.
"We are expecting to see river rises in catchments," she said. "We will start issuing flood warnings as we see the rain starting to fall the and rivers starting to rise in response.
"We also have particularly high tides along the coast this week, and so combined with this heavy rainfall we could see minor flooding in some of our tidal rivers as well."
The Bureau reported that autumn had been warmer than usual for much of Australia, with the mean temperature around 0.5 degrees above the 1961-1990 average.
Autumn has been wetter than usual in some parts of Australia, with overall rainfall 26 per cent above the 1961-1990 average.
Almost all of Australia, including Canberra, was very likely to experience another "unusually warm" winter, according to the Bureau official outlook for the season.
Last year was Australia's warmest winter on record. Some meteorologists believe this year could be even warmer in some places.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.