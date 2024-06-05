Our political discourse is under threat

Despite occasional aberrations such as the Parliament House riot in 1996 Australia's political discourse has generally escaped the violence and polarisation that is a hallmark of other countries including the US.
However, things have been heading in the wrong direction in the past handful of years.
The Australian Federal Police received reports of 548 threats to the safety of MPs, the PM and the Governor-General in 2022. This was a three-fold increase on 2019 and part of a trend that had begun in 2017.
In 2022 a man was placed on a good behaviour bond after threatening to decapitate then MP Kristina Keneally and Canberra's Andrew Leigh had to take out a personal protection order following threats.
Then, this January, it was reported that on average about three reports of threats a day were being fielded by the AFP. More than 420 reports were received between July and December 2023. This coincided with the Voice referendum, Hamas's October 7 attack and Israel's response. The current tally is 725.
The issue of protest and the safety of those in politics have been brought to the fore by the recent actions of some pro-Palestinian activists, dominating question time on Wednesday when both major parties deplored recent attacks and called out Greens MPs and members.
This followed a heated clash between Penny Wong and Greens senator Jordon Steele-John on Monday over an accusation that Labor was displaying "double standards" by not imposing sanctions on Israel.
"The double standard is you and your party participating in protests which have become violent and aggressive and violent," Senator Wong said.
She cited attacks on Labor MP's electorate offices, the United States consulate in Melbourne and the "invasion" of climate forum that resulted in electorate staff being injured.
This followed the disruption of a Victorian ALP conference attended by Mr Albanese in May. Protesters taking part in a rally organised by Trade Unionists For Palestine stormed a building at Moonee Valley Racecourse and began yelling at delegates and speakers. This led to a lockdown which delayed speeches by Mr Albanese and Premier Jacinta Allen.
It's to be expected therefore that the PM didn't pull his punches when he gave the Greens a dressing-down: "It is unacceptable that misinformation [was] consciously and deliberately spread by some Green members that have been engaged in offices and knowingly misrepresenting motions that have [been] moved in this Parliament".
And: "Our [electorate] staff ... deserve respect. Not abuse, not assault. Not attacks on the office that [are] anti-democratic by their very nature".
Then, in a rare display of bi-partisanship, Peter Dutton weighed in to support the PM.
"We see now the offices of elected members of Parliament have been targeted with red paint with vile messages of hate and discrimination and anti-Semitism," he said.
Speaking on indulgence, Greens leader Adam Bandt said "I will not be lectured to about peace and non-violence by people who back the invasion of Gaza".
At this point he was told this was outside the scope of indulgence and that he should sit down.
Given, despite their denials, the Greens appear to have inflamed pro-Palestinian sentiment regarded by many as anti-Semitic, they need to reconsider their stance.
The strength of Australia's democratic processes is more important than any single issue or the fortunes of a minority party unlikely to ever be given the responsibility of forming a government.
